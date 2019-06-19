



Shehu Sani, lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, has recommended a book titled: “How to sleep Better” to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





He made the recommendation while reacting to the vice-president’s comment on having sleepless nights.





While speaking at an interactive session with faculty members of the Harvard Business School (HBS) in Lagos on Tuesday, the vice-president had said the “extreme poverty” in the country keeps him awake at night





“I think what keeps me up at night has to do with extreme poverty; the issue is that the largest number of those who vote for us are the very poor.”





Responding, Sani taunted Osinbajo for always “having the masses at heart”. He then recommended the book, saying it is available on Amazon.





“I just read that the VP is having sleepless nights because of the alarming rate of poverty in our country.I commend him for always having the masses in his heart.I also advice that he should try and get this book ‘How to sleep Better’ by Dr Neil Stanley,available on Amazon,” he tweeted.