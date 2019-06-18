



Senator representing Imo West District in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has denied involvement in the intrigues that denied Southeast the House of Representatives speakership.





Recall that Emeka Nwajiuba, lawmaker for Ehime Mbano/Ihiteuboma/Obowo federal constituency, had accused the former governor of working against Igbo lawmakers in the speakership race.





Reacting in a statement yesterday, Okorocha’s Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, not only denied the allegation but queried how Nwajiuba arrived at the conclusion.





The statement read: “Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba of the Accord Party (AP) has, for some days now, done a lot of publications in the media accusing the former governor of the state and the senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, of being responsible for the loss of the speakership of the House of Representatives by the Southeast.

“Nwajiuba, however, did not state how he arrived at that faulty conclusion, except his contention that the former governor did not allow primaries to take place for the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 election.





“He did not also explain how, because it was the national headquarters of the party that handled the primaries of APC in the state, both the one Ahmed Gulak truncated and the second exercise.”





The Senator said it was unimaginable for him to have supported Nwajiuba for position of House of Representatives’ Speaker.





“It would have been unimaginable to believe that the president would adopt a member of Accord Party for such position, no matter the relationship, and even when his matter is at the Appeal Court.





“So, accusing Rochas Okorocha of being behind his failure to succeed with his name-dropping strategy this time was just a cover-up,” the statement added.