



Senator Ahmed Lawan, a leading contender for the position of senate president in the coming 9th National Assembly, has expressed optimism that the caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s senators-elect will endorse his candidacy.





Sen. Lawan, who fielded questions from journalists in Abuja, said the open support of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta North) was not an indication of any crack in the PDP ahead of the inauguration of the Ninth Senate and election of Presiding Officers on June 11.





“We are expecting PDP senators-elect to, all of them, have an understanding with us and endorse me as a caucus,” Lawan said.





He said the endorsement by Sen. Nwaoboshi meant a feeling of patriotism and the necessity of the ninth Senate to work together in unity in order to improve the life of Nigerians.

Lawan thanked him for taking the lead and expressed hope to have more engagements between the PDP caucus and his campaign team.





The lawmaker representing Yobe North also hailed Sen. Ifenayi Uba of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for identifying with his campaign from the first day.





“What Nigerians care for is what the ninth Senate is able to do to better their life and how the economy will be improved upon.





“This administration has done a lot in the last four years. But we are still faced with the challenge of diversifying the economy. That is what Nigerians expect National Assembly to do.





“Our vehicle should convey everybody. We have our belief. But that belief should be anchored on how to make legislative interventions that will make this country better.





“What he (Sen. Nwaoboshi) did was to say that we should break the barrier. Why should we keep the barrier? We should break the barrier and work on how those interventions will work.





“I believe PDP senators-elect will endorse this candidacy. There are many PDP senators-elect who have identified with our vision. What we all agree is that we need to achieve unity as a chamber. When I say unity, political parties are there, but we have to work together. I want to work with each and every senator.





“All senators-elect are people of diverse legislative experiences. Their experiences will shape the achievements of the ninth senate. We have learnt that bickering among political parties does not help anybody at the end of the day. So, I believe we have to achieve that.”





He expressed his determination to lead a focused and purposeful senate whose relationship with the executive arm of government would be based on mutual respect, partnership and synergy.







