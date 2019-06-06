Chief Whip of the outgoing 8th Senate, Senator Olushola Adeyeye, at a valedictory speech on Thursday, pointed out that the 8th Senate committed blunders that should not be repeated in the 9th Assembly.





Adeyeye, who represents Osun Central Senatorial district, said the 8th Senate failed in strict adherence to the rules guiding the Chambers, saying as Parliamentarians, they did not live by example.





The valedictory speech, which was taken according to the hierarchy of principal officers, saw Adeyeye disclose that Senators were never punctual in attendance to plenaries.





He further averred that Senators did not maintain integrity at oversight functions, saying, “the rule forbids us to extort money during oversight functions but that was never so each time Senators goes on oversight activities.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, we must tell ourselves the truth and I wish this should not repeat itself in the 9th Senate which some of you are returning.





“Our rule tells us not to extort money during oversight functions to Ministries and Departments, but today what are we seeing? I hope this must not repeat in the 9th Senate for those who are returning.





“Most Senators don’t attend plenary scheduled for 10.00am as stipulated in the rule book. Look at the U. K Parliamentarians and see how disciplined they are,” the Chief Whip said.





The lawmaker faulted the 8th Senate for electing a first timer as Minority Leader, saying that it was the first time that would happen in the history of the nation’s democracy.





He explained that it was an interplay of ethnicity that produced a first timer as Minority leader in 2015, adding that election of principal officers has always been premised on ranking.





He called on the 9th Senate to stop electing a first timer as principal officers, saying that the offices requires lawmakers with experience.





“In 2015, I recall that there was interplay of ethnic politics that produced a first timer as a Minority leader. It should not repeat itself because it is against the rule of the Senate.”





Senator Adeyeye disclosed that he resisted the temptation of returning to the Senate, saying that he deliberately left the country when nomination form was on sale.





“I am fulfilled. I know my time was over. I travelled out of the country deliberately to resist the temptation of buying nomination forms and ensure that before I came back, the sale of nomination form was over.”