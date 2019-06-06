



Nigerians on Thursday expressed divergent opinions on social media in reaction to the winding down of the 8th Senate chaired by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





The eight National Assembly will today (Thursday) hold its valedictory service to end its four-year reign.





The Senate was presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu while the House of Representatives was led by Speaker Yakubu Dogara and his Deputy, Yusuf Lasun.





Nigerians have however taken to Twitter after reflecting on the past four years of the 8th Senate and its impact on the country.

While some commended the 8th Senate and its president, others condemned Saraki’s leadership.





Below are some reactions gathered from Twitter:





@Qdpaper “I will miss Bukola Saraki, the only Senate president in Nigeria that did not do “BOY BOY” for the president and the executive government despite the oppression & intimidation from them.





“Bukola Saraki is coming back stronger come 2023. I Stan leader.”





@Kembox “Those who hail Bukola Saraki as the best SP ever are insulting David Mark but they don’t know it yet. Think about it.”













@Ablaze190 “Today the most controversial parliament in the history of Nigeria since the independent under the leadership of Sen Dr, Bukola Saraki will be rounding up. Thank you all for ur service whether good or bad as what you did in the house will now start hunting you.”





@Bashcare4u “8th assembly led by Bukola Saraki passed 213 Bills, cleared 138 petitions submitted by the public. God bless Bukola Saraki!”





@Dondekojo “Well done to Bukola Saraki for leading the best ever Nigeria senate. Thank you for all the bills, constitutional amendments and interventions that predecessors shied away from. History will be kind to you.”





@Ajozeganiyu “After four years with no positive impact, today, the 8th @NGRSenate, the most unproductive, unpatriotic, irresponsible, corrupt, arrogant Senate in Nigeria’s history ends. may we never see this kind of Senate in Nigeria.”





@Obaeleniyan “The journey of 4 years comes to an end today. The 8th Assembly will be remembered for the good, bad and ugly stories.”





@Babaidris090 “Number of bills passed by each senate; 8TH SENATE:318, 7TH SENATE: 128, 6TH SENATE:72, 5TH SENATE:129 “No Senate president suffered what Bukola Saraki suffered, yet, performed and delivered more than all the Senate Presidents that presided over the Senate with comfort.”

@Fakdaniel1 ” Bye to the worst set of the senate, bye to the set of rogues, bye to anti-people, bye to anti-democracy, bye to anti-government.Shame on you Bukola Saraki , shame on you Dino Melaye shame on you Ekweremadu.”