



Senate President Bukola Saraki is not bothered about the reported withdrawal of an international appointment given to him by the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), a source said.





The IHRC had appointed Saraki as its ambassador-at-large but there are reports that it had been revoked.





Speaking on Sunday, the source in the senate president’s office, who did not want to be named, said Saraki’s team is vetting the organisation’s affiliation to the UN.





The source said if the appointment has been withdrawn, “so be it”, adding that they refused to be “rushed into anything.”





“Due to the controversy generated by Saraki’s appointment as the ambassador-at-large of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), members of the Senate President’s team decided to take their time to do due diligence on the organization and its affiliation with the UN,” the official said.





“We are still in the process of vetting the organisation.





“We refuse to be rushed into anything and if the people have decided to take away the nomination, so be it.”





The source also said the senate president, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for hajj, is yet to receive any letter on the withdrawal of the appointment.



