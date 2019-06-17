 Salah rejects €170m Juventus switch | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Salah rejects €170m Juventus switch

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has reportedly rejected a €170m switch to Juventus – but could revisit the situation next summer.

According to our source, which runs the story as an exclusive, Juventus and Real Madrid were preparing £150m (€170m) bids for Salah.

The Egyptian will stay as ‘the timing is wrong’ for a departure now but warns he will consider his options next year, with his sights set on ‘one big final pay day’.


The 27-year-old has scored 71 goals in 104 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Roma in 2017, winning a Champions League.



