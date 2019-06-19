A 300-Level Medical Laboratory student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Christabel was yesterday evening discovered dead in her hostel room at Newton Street, Ekosodin area of Benin City, after allegedly taking some deadly substance to end her life.The details of the incident were still sketchy as at press time yesterday but according to eyewitnesses, she mixed the deadly insecticide popularly called Snipper with a Sprite drink and reportedly left a suicide note where she stated that she was about taking her life because the guy she loved didn’t love her in return after her boyfriend broke up with her.But another witness who confirmed the incident said an empty sachet of Klin detergent was found on the spot where her body laid.Meanwhile, in a social media post by Uniben Metro, it was reported that the suicide note, which is already in custody of the police at Ugbowo police station, was addressed to two persons, names withheld and the two persons have been invited to the police station for questioning.The post claimed the suicide was not due to relationship problems between the deceased and her boyfriend but rather personal unresolved issues between the two persons the letter was addressed to.“The letter didn’t state what happened between the two mentioned persons, the reason the police have invited them to unravel the reasons behind the deceased’s action,” the post stated.