



Senator representing Imo West District in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has told the Chief of Staff to Governor Ihedioha, Chris Okewulonu, to stop abusing him.





According to him, Okewulonu’s alleged abusive language against him, a former governor, shows he did not have the temperament and character required of his office.





Recall that Okewulonu was recently quoted as telling Okorocha to “shut up,” following the former governor’s plea to his successor to halt further embarrassment of his family members by some government officials.





However, a statement yesterday signed by Okorocha’s media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the Senator advised Ihedioha to sack Okewulonu for bringing the office of a chief of staff to disrepute.

“We want to swiftly call on Governor Emeka Ihedioha to sack Mr. Chris Okewulonu as Chief of Staff, Government House because he has shown that he lacks the composure or discipline and the right temperament such sensitive office requires.





“Mr. Okewulonu openly told the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha to shut up, which went viral in the media. For making such callous statement about the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Okewulonu only showed that he is highly irresponsible and never had any proper upbringing,” the statement said.