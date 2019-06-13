Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ruth Kadiri has taken to her Instastories platform to advise Nollywood actresses. The Ajegunle born thespian urged her colleagues to start a relationship before fame comes knocking.

Speaking further, she also advised them to quit fighting over men.

According to her: ”Dear upcoming actresses, while you struggle to build your career, if you are one of those who eventually want to settle down, learn to build relationships side by side. It’s hard, but try. Don’t wait till you are a star. Fame is a mirage, you do not know when it will come and when it does, time might not be your friend anymore.

“If you fight other women to date a man, fight other women to marry him, my sis don’t get it twisted, your battles are not over yet.

“Please darling stop saying things like fight for your man, know your worth stop fighting unnecessary battles”