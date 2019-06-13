



Rochas Okorocha, immediate past governor of Imo state, has been sworn in as the senator representing Imo west.





The allegiance and oath of office was administered on him on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Thursday.





Nelson Ayewoh, clerk to the senate, conducted the swearing-in ceremony after which he was asked to signed the necessary documents.





The former governor, who had not been issued a certificate of return, was not sworn in on Tuesday, alongside other lawmakers because his name was not on the list of the national assembly for accreditation.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) later issued a certificate of return to him following a court order that compelled it to do so.





The commission had earlier refused to issue the certificate to Okorocha who was declared winner of the poll held in February.





The returning officer had claimed that he declared the former governor winner under duress.





Although, the certificate has been issued to Okorocha, the electoral commission has appealed the verdict of the court.





“If electoral impunity is allowed to flourish, any individual can harass, intimidate and put the Commission’s officers under duress, procure a favourable declaration and be rewarded with a certificate of return,” INEC had said in a statement.