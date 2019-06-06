Singer R Kelly has pled not guilty to 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse when he was arraigned today in Cook County court.Out of the 11 new charges against R Kelly, four are for aggravated criminal sexual assault and are classified as Class X felonies.Each Class X charge sees the singer spending a minimum of six years and maximum of 30 years in prison if found guilty.In February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He has pled not guilty to those charges, too.reports that Kelly stood and listened to the judge describe the charges, with his hands folded in front of him. When the judged asked if he understood, Kelly, responded, “Yes, sir.” 20 minutes later, the singer left the courtroom without speaking to reporters.His attorney Steve Greenberg, a Chicago-based criminal defense attorney who heads Kelly’s legal team of six lawyers, reiterated the statement he expressed last week:The charges are based on the “same case, same facts, same bond and same evidence” and therefore he expects it to yield “the same results” in Kelly’s favor.