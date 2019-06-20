Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed Emmanuel Amadi, a lecturer at the Rivers State University (RSU).





According to The Nation, the victim was murdered at his residence close to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuorlumeni, Port Harcourt, in the early hours of Tuesday.





Until his death, the professor lectured at the department of microbiology in RSU.





Sydney Enyindah, spokesman of the university, confirmed the tragic incident, saying: “Prof. Amadi was attacked in his house at Rumuorlumeni, Port Harcourt in the early hours of today by armed robbers.

“The sad information came while we were having management meeting. The situation will become clearer tomorrow.”





Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Rivers police command, also confirmed the incident.





“I spoke with the Vice-Chancellor of RSU, Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Didia, five minutes before you called me,” the newspaper quoted him to have said.





“The VC of RSU told me through the telephone that he heard of the attack on Prof. Amadi from the grapevine, without official communication from the family to the university’s authorities.”





Rivers is among the states across the country battling insecurity. On Wednesday, the foreign and commonwealth office of the United Kingdom listed it among 21 Nigerian states it advised British citizens not to visit because of insecurity.





But the police later dismissed the travel advisory, saying security challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria.