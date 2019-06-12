



Many persons were feared injured following a gas explosion that occurred at the Port Harcourt Shopping Mall in Rivers State on Tuesday.





Eyewitnesses said the incident caused a stampede as many customers who were on the holiday visit tried to escape from the building.





The eyewitness, the management of the Mall was able to put out the fire.





In the meantime, the Rivers State Government has assured members of the public that the Port Harcourt Shopping Mall will resume operations on Thursday as the minor fire incident at the facility has been contained.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, gave the assurance after inspecting the facility alongside the Management of the Mall.





Danagogo said that he was directed by the Governor to conduct on the spot assessment because of the importance of the facility.





He expressed happiness that the management of the mall has been able to contain the fire, adding that those injured in the incident will receive adequate medical treatment.





He asked the management of the Port Harcourt Shopping Mall to meet with the State Government on Thursday at the State Secretariat to further discuss other aspects of the incident and possible areas of intervention by the State Government.





On her part, Chioma Okorie who is the, Manager of Port Harcourt Shopping Mall, said that the fire incident broke out in a kitchen of one of the shops in the facility.





She said that the fire fighting equipment and officials of the mall helped in putting out the fire.





She said that the facility will be opened to the public on Thursday after the smoke would have cleared out.