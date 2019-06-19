With indications that the new Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration wants to enforce the traffic law, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority(LASTMA) has rolled out the 64 offences in the statute and the penalties.LASTMA in a tweet urged all residents of the state “Ensure to #ObeyTrafficRules at all times #ForAGreaterLagos”.While some offences carry various fines and imprisonment and training at Lagos State Driving Institute, there are about 20 offences that provide for the seizure of the cars, trucks, motorcycles of traffic offenders.Violation of routes by commercial vehicles, disobeying traffic control, personnel, parking on yellow line on a public highway or illegal parking, neglect of traffic directions, vehicles crossing double yellow line/centre line. Also drivers who ignore the offside rule by staying within the yellow junction box will also lose their vehicles, when arrested.Other offences that will cause forfeiture of vehicles are: failure to yield to right of way of pedestrian at a Zebra crossing, failure of slow moving vehicle to keep to the right lane, driving in a direction prohibited by the law and neglect of traffic directions.Overloading of a commercial vehicle will attract seizure of the vehicle as well. Also those who park or drive on the walkway or kerbs will lose their vehicles. Bullion van driving in a direction prohibited by law will also be seized.Unlicensed Motorcyclists will also lose their bikes. Government will impound motor cycles below 200 cc and bikes driven by minors.