



People claiming to be members of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) have been reaching out to social media influencers to carry out a social media campaign in defence of their pastor.





Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the church, was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo.





It was gathered that social media opinion influencers are being offered as much as N2 million to upload posts in defence of Fatoyinbo.





There have been comments from various persons on social media in defence of the pastor including from Reno Omokri, a former presidential spokesman, who said the story rings false.





In a flurry of tweets, the ex-aide stated that although he never liked Fatoyinbo for personal reasons; the preacher was too “sleek” and won’t stoop so low to “rape an underage girl” in her parents’ house.





In an interview with YNaija TV, Dakolo had alleged that the rape occurred twice in the space of four days.





Some protesters under the platform of #ChurchTooMovement have vowed to storm the church headquarters in Abuja on Sunday.





This is not the first time that the pastor has been accused of rape or having sexual encounters with church members.





Ese Walter in 2013. Walter shared her experience on a self-named blog, which has now been deleted. The most prominent was that ofWalter shared her experience on a self-named blog, which has now been deleted.





Fatoyinbo had also denied the allegation, attributing it to his enemies.





Church authorities have been contacted for reactions.