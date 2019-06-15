



Reno Omokri, the former Special Assistant on New Media to erstwhile President, Goodluck Jonathan has tackled former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, over his (Fayose) attack on former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.





Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to rename the Abuja National Stadium after Moshood Abiola, the adjudged winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Fayose had criticised Obasanjo.





The former Governor, in his reaction on Thursday, had tweeted, “Honouring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame.





“It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.”





Reacting to Fayose’s attack, Omokri tweeted, “I disagree with @GovAyoFayose that @MBuhari honouring Abiola is to Obasanjo’s shame.





“Who built the stadium Buhari named after MKO? Is it not Obasanjo? Abiola’s slogan was ‘farewell to poverty’.





“Between Obasanjo and Buhari, who bid farewell to poverty? Of course ObJ.”