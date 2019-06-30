Amid tight security, Hundreds of protesters under the platform of #ChurchTooMovement on Sunday stormed the headquarters of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja to protest against the alleged pattern of rape leveled against embattled Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who is the founder of COZA.This is coming after Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo publicly raised an allegation of rape against Fatoyimbo.The accusation generated a lot of conversations, particularly on social media. Fatoyimbo has since denied the allegation.The Protest:Exactly around 8:30 am when our correspondent visited COZA today, the protesters who were mostly dressed in white tops had gathered at NNPC filling station where they were briefed about the proceedings of the protest by the conveners of the #ChurchtooMovement protest.The youths, who carried placards with various inscriptions, said they were protesting …..Some of the inscriptions on their placards included: ‘Not in my church’ ‘God will forgive you behind bars’ ‘Step down now’ ‘ Your pastor not you’re God’Photos: