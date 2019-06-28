



Following the rape accusation story between Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola and COZA pastor, Biosun Fatoyinbo, Nigerians have stormed the Instagram page of the pastor to drag him.









According to her, the Pastor told her to feel at home and should not be "shy".

She alleged that he told her to order for "alcohol, feel free and order what you want."





Ese Walters said she felt guilty at first that she and the pastor were getting involved however, Mr. Fatoyinbo told her that he will “ teach you a level of grace that you don’t understand."





See their comments below:



