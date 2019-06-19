A professor of Food Technology at the Department of Food Science and Human Ecology, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Folake Henshaw, has warned against patronising roadside food vendors, saying such food could be harmful.Henshaw made the statement on Tuesday in Lagos at an event organised by the Nigeria Institute of Food Science and Technology, Lagos State chapter, with the theme, ‘Food Safety Enlightenment-Strategies for Safe and Wholesome Street Food.’“There are many risks associated with street food which can have unhygienic vending practices, inappropriate storage of food, and also the use of contaminated water.“When people stop patronising roadside food vendors, it will save them a whole lot of money spent on treating unnecessary ailments,” Henshaw said.Henshaw said poor environmental sanitation, inappropriate waste disposal system and lack of potable water were some of the factors militating against food safety.Also, a Food Safety Consultant, Mrs Jane Omojokun, said food safety education was needed in both rural and urban areas, especially among food producers and farmers.