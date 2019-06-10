



The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday dismissed the petition of the Coalition for Change (C4C) against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.





This followed an application for withdrawal of the petition filed by the petitioners on June 10.





During the court session on Monday, the counsel representing Mr Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC), Wole Olanipekun and Lateef Fagbemi, informed the court that their clients were yet to be served with a copy of the petition.





Mr Olanipekun said at the last adjourned date, the panel had granted an application for substituted service but that up till Monday morning, the petitioners were yet to serve the processes on the first respondent.





Responding, the counsel representing C4C, Obed Agwu, informed the tribunal that an application for the withdrawal of their petition against the election of Mr Buhari was filed on Monday in court but was yet to be served on the respondents.





Following the non-objection of the application by other parties involved in the matter, the five-member panel led by Mohammed Garba accordingly granted the application and dismissed the suit.