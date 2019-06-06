



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message to the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor W. F Kumuyi on the occasion of his 78th birthday.





In a statement on Thursday from Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari felicitated with Pastor Kumuyi and wished him more years on earth.





Recall that Kumuyi had recently advised Nigerians against attacking President Buhari.





Kumuyi had declared that it was wrong to attack the President of a country in words or in the newspapers or through the internet.

In his message to the cleric, the President recalled his meeting, “with the respected cleric at State House, Abuja, last October.”





Buhari said that during the meeting, Kumuyi “shared deep insights about the country, and prayed” with him and for the entire country, “particularly in respect of the then forthcoming general elections.”





President Buhari applauded, “the divine wisdom, and temperate nature, which Pastor Kumuyi exudes at all times, and prayed that God will give him longer life, and greater grace to serve God and humanity.”