President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed Abuja National Stadium as MKO Abiola Stadium.





The president disclosed this at his inaugural speech during the Democracy Day celebration at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday.





In his speech, Buhari described Nigeria as the big brother of its African neighbours.

He promised to ensure that Nigeria remains a single entity and to build a viable economy.





The President promised to develop Nigeria through Agriculture and to form a formidable partnership with foreign countries.





He warned those inciting other citizens to cause violence to stay clear or will be dealt with.





Details shortly…