



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi has taken a swipe at the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani.





Sani had said that erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo should be appreciated after the Abuja National Stadium he built was renamed after MKO Abiola.





He further called on the President Muhammadu Buhari government to also complete its own project and not depend on the ones completed by others.





He had tweeted, “It’s important to appreciate ex-President Obasanjo for constructing a stadium in Abuja befitting of being renamed to immortalize a democratic hero.

“I will also advise this administration to henceforth use its own completed project for ‘any more immortalization.”





Reacting to this Ogunlesi, Ogunlesi mocked the former lawmaker by saying that Buhari will rename the new Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage Rail Line after Sani.





“Don’t worry Sir, we will make sure the new Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line is renamed ‘Shehu Sani Line’.





“In recognition of your illustrious and indefatigable contributions to Kaduna State during the 8th Senate,” Ogunlesi tweeted.





Firing back, Sani said, “It’s your home Mr. Tolu, you deserve it better for your social media contributions.”