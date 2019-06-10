



The Presidency has reacted as one of the political parties challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election, the Coalition for Change, C4C, withdrew its petition in at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.





Recall that earlier today that C4C’s lawyer, Obed Agu, on Monday announced that the petitioners were no longer interested in prosecuting the matter.





In a statement on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency expresses delight at the withdrawal of one of four petitions challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 election.





The Presidency said it “commends the C4C following the withdrawal of its case through its lawyer, at the resumed hearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.





“This is a sign of true patriotism. By accepting defeat with grace, the C4C has chosen to prioritize the stability of our country and the voice of the people.





‘Victory and defeat are part of elections. For some in the opposition, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is good, when they win. Where they lose, INEC is unreliable.





“The challenges facing our nation are huge and we need all hands on deck.





“The people of Nigeria have chosen President Buhari to lead them, and all stakeholders should deploy their energy towards supporting his efforts.”