The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a non-profit trade association that specializes in offering certifications to IT specialists. CompTIA is among the leading IT industry certification vendors that support career development.
Certifications offered by CompTIA cover different levels of expertise. There are those that validate entry-level knowledge in computer hardware and software,while other more advanced ones validate IT security and networking skills.
CompTIA certification pathways
CompTIA offers certifications that follow the additional professional, infrastructure, or cyber security track. To lay a foundation for these specialized tracks, CompTIA offers another category of certifications known as Core credentials. In this paper, the focus is on one of the certifications under the Core credentials category – the CompTIA A+ certification.
CompTIA A+ is an excellent credential for establishing a career in IT. Candidates who attain this certificationare better prepared to troubleshoot and solvetechnical problems.CompTIA A+ certified individuals know how to deal with a wide variety of issues related tonetworking, mobile devices, and security.
Skillsvalidated by CompTIA A+ certification
Here is a list of skills that a CompTIA A + certified specialist should possess:
- Identifying, connecting, and using
hardware devices and components
- Installingand
supportingWindows OperatingSystem
- TroubleshootingPCs and mobile devices
- Identifyingsecurity vulnerabilities in network
connections and applying protectionmeasures
- Understanding Mobile OS, Linux, and Mac
OS
- Following
best practices for professionalism and communication
CompTIA A+ career positions
Here are the career positions you can achieve after attaining the CompTIA A+ certification and their approximate salaries:
- Support
Specialist ($49,500)
- Field
Service Technician ($49,000)
- Desktop
Support Analyst ($51,000)
- Help
Desk Tier 2 Support ($45,000)
As you can see, CompTIA A+ is definitely worth the investment.
CompTIA A+ exams
Available CompTIA exams are administered either in the 900-series or 1000-series.The 900-series contains exams 220-901 and 220-902. On the other hand, 1000-series has exams 220-1001 and 220-1002. Professionals are required to pass both exams in the series in order to earn a certification. Note that you cannot combine exams from different series.
Here’s more about CompTIA A+ exams:
CompTIA A+ 220-901
This exam covers PC and mobile device hardware, peripherals, troubleshooting hardware, and network connectivity issues. The passing score for this exam is 675 marks.
CompTIA A+ 220-902
This testfocuses onthe installation and configuration of various operating systems such as Windows, Linux, iOS, Apple, and Android. It also coverscloud computing fundamentals, operational procedures, and security. The passing score for this exam is 700 marks.
CompTIA A+ 220-1001
This exam covers cloud computing, mobile devices, hardware, networking technology, virtualization,and network troubleshooting. The passing score for this exam is 675 marks.
CompTIA A+ 220-1002
This testis focused onthe installation and configuration of operating systems, software troubleshooting, operational procedures, and expanded security. The passing score for this exam is 700 marks.
All of these exams mentioned above contain a maximum of 90 questions. Candidates are given 90 minutes to complete all the questions included. During the exam, you can encounter multiple-choice questions, drag-and-drop questions, andperformance-based questions.
Recommended Experience
Candidates who want to passCompTIA A+ exams are encouraged to have at least 9 to 12 months of practical experience in the field or lab.
Exam preparation tips
CompTIA provides access to some study materials on its website. Here you can get e-books or take the option of the CompTIA CertMaster online training. Apart from the online environment, you can also opt to enrollin a classroom program and have an instructor-led training. Lastly, CompTIA provides practice questions to help you become familiar with the formats of exam questions.
All the preparation options outlined above are meant to help you master the knowledge you will require to pass your tests. However, there's also another way to get ready for your CompTIA exams. This is the use of exam dumps.
Exam dumps have been termed as the easy way for preparing for certification exams. Although this is only true ifthe dumps are obtained from a trusted source. The most reputable source among dumps providers is the ExamSnap website. ExamSnap has maintained a consistent provision of up-to-date and good-quality dumps in order to give you an easy learning experience. Visit ExamSnap, and you will be able to ace your CompTIA A+ on your first try.
Reasons why you should get CompTIA A+ certified
- CompTIA
A+ is a
foundation for a career in IT
Obtaining the CompTIA A+ certification is a sure way to secure a successful career in IT. With this credential, you can land your first job faster than your uncertified peers.
- CompTIA A+ is a
vendor-neutral
certification
CompTIA A+ credential does not focus on specific vendorhardware or software. The knowledge you acquire here is of core IT skills which can be applied to various platforms. Thus, your possibilities can be truly limitless, you just need to choose the direction you want to take.
- CompTIA
A+attracts betterpay
IT jobs are among thosethat have the best pay worldwide. Adding a certification to your resume will ensure a decent salary.Attaining the CompTIA A+ certification will therefore put you higher than your uncertified colleagues since professionals with certifications are generally paid more.
- Obtaining CompTIA
A+ showsthat
you are seriousabout
your
career
Candidates who attain CompTIA certifications and keep them current through the CompTIA Continuing Education program prove their commitment to their careers. This urge to keep up with the most recent developments in technology is valuable among companies and can earn you honor and respect.
CompTIA A+ is a globally recognized certification that can help you grow your career no matter where you are. You can therefore freely choose where you can work and use your CompTIA A+ skills.
- CompTIA A+ keeps you up to date
CompTIA constantly reviews and updates the contents of their certification exams to capture the newest technology changes. This credential will keep you at the top of any emerging technologies. Professionals who are always on the top edge of technology are usually valued not only by their organizations but also by their colleagues.
Final remarks
The CompTIA A+ certification has many benefits to an individual's career. With this certification, growth is assured. This paper has shared a secret to easily passing your exams: use the ExamSnap website. Good luck on your way to a successful IT career!
