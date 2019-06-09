Gonçalo Guedes’ strike in the second half was all that Portugal need to win the maiden edition of Nations League trophy against Netherlands on Sunday.The Valencia winger smashed in from the edge of the area following Bernardo Silva's clever cutback, though Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will be disappointed he did not keep the effort out.The Dutch looked to get back into the game but Memphis Depay's powerful header was well saved by Wolves number one Rui Patricio and ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon lashed over.England finished third in the tournament after a victory on penalties over Switzerland in Guimaraes.