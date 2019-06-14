The Police Command in Enugu State said it had arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, name withheld, terrorising residents of Holy Ghost and Rail-line axis of Enugu metropolis.The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement in Enugu on Friday that the suspect was arrested on June 13 by police operatives of the Central Police Station, Enugu.He said the police also recovered phones, bag containing some amount of money and a black plastic pistol the suspect used to inflict fear on unsuspecting victims.Amaraizu said that the suspect was nabbed following a distress call received after he allegedly robbed his victim of Infinix 5 phone on gunpoint.According to Amaraizu, the suspect is a resident of number 28 Mbanugo Street, Coal Camp in Enugu.He said that the suspect had been helping the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command in their investigation into his nefarious activities.“Police operatives have commenced raiding of all suspected criminal hideouts within Holy Ghost and Rail-Line axis and other black spots through its Operation Puff Adder, he said.“He said the effort was to ensure that “our environment continue to remain safe and secured.““The raid operations have become necessary, following the directive issued to police operatives by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe.’’