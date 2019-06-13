The police on Thursday arraigned seven men in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly attacking policemen on duty and burning four vehicles worth N3.7 million.The police charged Shuaibu Iliyasu, Abdulmajid Ibrahim, Abdulrahman Lawali, Nasiru Alhassan, Abdulkadir Sanusi, Sanusi Suleiman, and Muktari Musa with three counts of criminal conspiracy, obstruction of public servant while discharging their lawful duty and mischief by fire.The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Dominic Abba, told the court that the defendants on May 23, attacked Insp. Joseph Ogeodo and two others, who were trying to clear an accident scene on the Abuja – Niger highway.He alleged that the defendants, due to the incident, mobilised, conspired among themselves and attacked the policemen on duty and burnt down a Toyota Camry with registration number KUJ 862 NZ, valued at N900, 000; a Chevrolet with registration number ABJ 270 XN, valued at N1.5 million which were impounded by the Federal Road Safety Corps.He also said that the defendants burnt down a Nissan Almera, valued at N480,000 and a Mazda valued at N800, 000.Abba said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 148 and 336 of the Penal Code.The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each, with one surety each in like sum.Muhammed ordered that the sureties must be reasonable, reliable and must be a civil servant living within the court’s jurisdiction.He adjourned the case until July 9 for hearing.