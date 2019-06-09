I was refused entry into a government office today because my dress was “indecent”. This is the dress I was wearing.

The dress



This same government office requires married women to submit a letter of PERMISSION from their husbands to travel. This is Nigeria.

I asked the security guard what was so indecent about my dress, and he said it was short. An older lady wearing a fitted dress that was the same length as mine walked interjected, I told her not to bother and I left.

That’s how my defender would’ve been kicked out too. Let’s not pretend that women have any rights or are treated with respect in this country. ESPECIALLY young, single women. At this point, I can’t even get angry

The lady identified as Ifeyinwa, although didn’t specify the exact parastatal, stated that the security personnel at the gate insisted her dress was too short and she would not be allowed to proceed to the office premisesShe wrote:She then further decried the rate at which women are being disrespected in the country