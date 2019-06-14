 PHOTOS: Three in hospital as another building collapses in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Three people are currently in the hospital following the collapse of a storey building under construction in the Magodo area of Lagos.

The building, which is located on Kayode Aluko Olokun close, Shangisha, Magodo, collapsed on Thursday evening.

According to Lagos Rapid Respond Squad, the victims were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.



In March, a three-storey building housing a primary school collapsed at Ìta-Fàájì, Lagos Island, killing at least 12 persons, including nine children.

Below are pictures from the scene of the incident:










