Three people are currently in the hospital following the collapse of a storey building under construction in the Magodo area of Lagos.
The building, which is located on Kayode Aluko Olokun close, Shangisha, Magodo, collapsed on Thursday evening.
According to Lagos Rapid Respond Squad, the victims were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.
A storey building under construction has collapsed in Kayode Aluko Olokun Close, Shangisha, Magodo.— Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) June 13, 2019
3 people trapped in the collapsed building have been rescued and taken to the hospital. #TheGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/sWM9K9Cd8Z
In March, a three-storey building housing a primary school collapsed at Ìta-Fàájì, Lagos Island, killing at least 12 persons, including nine children.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.