



A pregnant woman has died in a boat mishap that occurred in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state yesterday Saturday June 29th.





According to reports, the boat which was transiting from Badore to Egbin in Ijede Ikorodu, capsized at about 10pm.

Three persons survived the incident while 16 others have been declared missing.





None of the passengers were putting on a life jacket when the incident happened. The survivors said the boat driver who was not on duty, was returning from where he had gone to repair his boat when he met them and they pleaded with him to take them to Egbin.





Sadly, the boat capsized shortly after takeoff. The boat driver is also among the missing persons. Efforts are being made to find and rescue the missing ones.

























