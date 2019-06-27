 PHOTOS: Osinbajo my friend, says US VP Mike Pence | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » PHOTOS: Osinbajo my friend, says US VP Mike Pence

9:30 AM 0 ,
A+ A-


Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his American counterpart Mike Pence met Wednesday in Washington D.C, eve of Osinbajo’s departure to Nigeria.


The discussion centered on deepening relationships between Nigeria & the US.

And after the meeting, US VP Pence decided to walk his Nigerian guest to his car, describing Osinbajo as “a friend.”














KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top