Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his American counterpart Mike Pence met Wednesday in Washington D.C, eve of Osinbajo’s departure to Nigeria.
The discussion centered on deepening relationships between Nigeria & the US.
And after the meeting, US VP Pence decided to walk his Nigerian guest to his car, describing Osinbajo as “a friend.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.