The Anambra state police command have arrested 41-year-old Sunday Ngwu, pictured above, for beating his wife, Amara Ngwu, to death at their home in Ikwo street in Idemili North Local government area.





A statement from the police command states that the suspect who is from Nkanu LGA of Enugu state, had an argument with his wife which degenrated into a fight. He beat her to a pulp and then used a heavy metal object to hit her on the head leaving her unconscious.





Police detectives attached to Awada Division were alerted and the victim was rushed to Bex hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical Doctor and Corpse deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.





The husband was immediately arrested.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mustapha Dandaura, has ordered for the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal investigation department Awka to conduct a discreet investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.