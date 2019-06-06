“The party notes that such resort to branding of Nigerians for rightly exercising their rights is completely unpresidential and must be condemned by all.



“The PDP laments that the statement of Mr. President was inciting, divisive and capable of demonizing innocent compatriots and setting them up for victimization by overzealous agencies.



“Moreover, President Buhari should note that he was not only rejected by FCT residents but also by an overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the states of the federation, who voted massively for the PDP, only for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to subvert the will of the people in his favour; consequent upon which our party and presidential candidate have headed for the retrieval of this stolen mandate at the tribunal.



“Furthermore, the PDP criticized President Buhari for stating that ‘to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President’.



“The party holds that it is the duty of the President to provide security for all parts of the country, irrespective of where he and the Vice President reside or how Nigerians cast their votes.



“The PDP maintains that the security of lives of all Nigerians, ought to have been paramount to the President and not determined by inessential factors if indeed he has the interest of the people at heart.



“The PDP, therefore, calls on President Buhari to apologize to Nigerians for this divisive comment”, Mr. Ologbondiyan said.

During a Sallah day speech when some delegates along with residents of Abuja visited him at the state house, President Buhari stated that despite not getting votes from, he would do his best to protect them because they were a necessary evil.Reacting to the statement, PDP National publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the president must apologize to the Abuja residents.