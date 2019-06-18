



The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in a war of wits with the opposition PDP as the party has now filed a petition before the Governorship Election Tribunal against the Commission alleging denial to access elections materials.





The PDP is accusing INEC of alleged violation of orders of the court, which instructed the commission to allow them access to electoral materials.





In the petition, PDP accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano, Professor Risqua Shehu Arabic of alleged contempt of court for refusing them access to the elections materials.





The tribunal on 7th of May, 2019 granted PDP access to inspect the electoral materials.





Counsel to PDP, Barrister Bashir Umar told journalists that upon granting the order, the tribunal urged all parties involved, including APC, INEC, PDP to draft schedule within which the inspection of materials begins and completed.





Barrister Bashir regretted that INEC has slowed down the process of issuance of the electoral material while failing to meet the 22nd May, 2019 deadline.





” We have written the legal adviser of INEC, J.B Daudu, SAN to notify the chamber of the deliberate attempt to deny us the documents and to further draw public attention. The PDP governorship candidate also paid an unscheduled visit to INEC office in Kano for on-the-spot assessment, yet the condition did not change.





” That was why we were left with no option than to file form 48, which queries the disobedience of INEC to obey orders of tribunal filed on 8th of June, 2019, otherwise, they will be committed to contempt of court.





” We subsequently filed form 49 after there was no response, for the commission to come before the tribunal to explain why it will not be punished for violating or refusing to obey orders of the court,” Bashir explained.





The tribunal has fixed Wednesday 19th June, 2019 for hearing of the PDP application.