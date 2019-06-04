



Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, were asked to support Speakership aspirant, Femi Gbajabiamila of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Leo Ogor (PDP) Reps Minority leader.





Reiterating unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, it said “the PDP House Caucus has endorsed its members’ decision to work with Speakership aspirants from the ruling party, thereby allowing all who feel thus inclined, the freedom to attend all meetings, participate in campaigns, strategy sessions and other activities of any Speakership aspirant of their choice.





“While the PDP House Caucus has taken the decision with clear focus on the national interest as well as the future strategic goals of our party, we are not unaware that a few may unfortunately feel inclined to go overboard, nibbling dangerously at carrots dangled before them without adequately heeding appropriate guidelines.





“Nonetheless, such risks have to be taken occasionally as part of sacrifice for the national interest – an overriding consideration for us in our great party.





“The PDP House Caucus wishes all Muslims across Nigeria and the entire world, the infinite grace and enduring mercies of Almighty Allah on this joyous occasion of Eid El Fitr”.