



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has disclosed that Governor Seyi Makinde will soon set to a commission to probe his predecessor; Abiola Ajimobi-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.





PDP’s Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Engineer Akeem Olatunji, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.





He said this in reaction to APC’s allegation that Makinde had received the N7.9billion bailout funds.





The spokesman accused the APC of seeking to distract the new government in the state through unwarranted claims.





According to the PDP, comments by the APC on the said bailout fund only show that the opposition party was saddened that its government did not get the opportunity to mismanage the bailout fund.





The statement further read: “We are all witnesses to how the immediate past APC government mismanaged the fortunes of the state and failed to fulfil its promises to the Judges, the Judiciary and the entire people of the state during its eight year rule.





“We cannot also forget in a hurry how the APC government put the future of thousands of our children who are students in LAUTECH in peril through unwarranted strikes and lack of funding.





“Rather than gallivant about on the streets proffering unwanted advice to the government of Engineer Seyi Makinde, the APC should bury its head in shame for the unmitigated mismanagement its government foisted on the people of Oyo State in the last eight years.





“Let us restate here that the government of Engineer Seyi Makinde has sold itself to probity and accountability. It is not a decision forced on us by anyone. And in that regard, every kobo that accrues to the state will be judiciously used.





“We believe that some members of the APC are already getting jittery on realising that the PDP government is about to establish an anti-corruption commission in the state. It is clear that the hint of the incoming anti-corruption agency is making some persons in that party to commit unforced errors.”