



Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has finally opened up on his future at the club.





Pogba said he could be leaving Old Trafford this summer.





He has been linked with a move to both former club Juventus and Real Madrid.





Various reports state that United will not consider a bid of less than £150m for the French star.





However, Pogba who spoke to press conference in Tokyo, Japan, said he was considering his future following a challenging season.





“Like you said, there is a lot of talking a lot of thinking as well,” he said.





“For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. LIke everywhere else.





“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well.





“I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.





“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”