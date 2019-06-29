



I beckon on every good man and every woman. Every twitter warrior and every Instagram influencer. Every celebrity and every pastor to not rest on this one. Let the hashtag #PastorStepDown ring to the four corners of the church. Let us shake this one like there is no tomorrow.I beckon on every good man and every woman. Every twitter warrior and every Instagram influencer. Every celebrity and every pastor to not rest on this one. June 29, 2019



You know the Bible, you know what 1 Corinthians says about things like this. Respect yourself now while you still can. Whether you're innocent or notWhether you raped her or notWhether you are a liar or not #PastorStepDown #PastorBiodun till the matter is resolved.You know the Bible, you know what 1 Corinthians says about things like this. Respect yourself now while you still can. June 29, 2019

Waking up this morning to DMs from past members/workers of COZA narrating their ordeals. They don’t know each other, 2 of them are strangers to me. Their stories are similar, some were lucky to get away some weren’t. Some were threatened by the church #PastorStepDown June 29, 2019



Yeh yeh,She just voiced out ,do you know how many sleepless night she had?Or tears? #PastorStepDown #StopRaping Am not a Celebrity,Am not an Influencer,But I am a strong Lady with her right,I will also stand up for other Women,I stand with Busola Dakolo,Yeh yeh,She just voiced out ,do you know how many sleepless night she had?Or tears? #IStandWithTheTruth June 29, 2019





Sorry,But You’re A Disgrace To Womanhood Mrs Modele Fatoyinbo🚮#IStandWithTheTruth #IStandWithBusolaDakolo It’s A Shameful Thing That This COZA’s Pastors Wife Knew Everything That Had Happened/Still Happening & She Kept Mute & Is Still Keeping Mute 😒Sorry,But You’re A Disgrace To Womanhood Mrs Modele Fatoyinbo🚮 #PastorStepDown June 29, 2019





Take Responsibility Innocent or not.Let the law have its full cause. You are incapable of pouring into anyone as it seems.The kingdom is not an encouragement ministry or for motivational speakers and sleek orators.Take Responsibility #PastorStepDown June 29, 2019



PASTOR STEP DOWN#pastorstepdown #biodunfatoyinbo #PastorBiodun PASTOR STEP DOWNPASTOR STEP DOWNPASTOR STEP DOWNPASTOR STEP DOWNPASTOR STEP DOWN #pastorstepdown June 29, 2019





If we can learn to hold men (presumably chosen by God) accountable, we'd definitely be able to hold men chosen by other men accountable as well! This can actually be the beginning. The purge we want to see in our nation has to start in our places of worship!If we can learn to hold men (presumably chosen by God) accountable, we'd definitely be able to hold men chosen by other men accountable as well! #PastorStepDown June 29, 2019

The honourable thing to do is to step down. No preaching, no guest ministering, no bamboozling of a congregation, no claims of being under attack. #PastorStepDown and let other people run the church until further notice. June 29, 2019

..hit the church years back. The 'church' should have heard from the leadership about those allegations against their pastor and what they have been doing and temporarily safe the pulpit from this embarrassment until investigation is concluded. #PastorStepDown June 29, 2019

No! We’re going to ruin this man!&every other powerful man of authority who thinks it’s okay to do this and go free. This will make pastors become more accountable. That’s what we need to move forward in Nigeria! This generation will not sit by and watch #pastorstepdown June 29, 2019





Because of him, it’s easy for people to attack the church directly instead of just facing him and that’s mostly an attack on Christianity as a whole.



But what do I know? If that pastor has sense, he should have stepped down by now.Because of him, it’s easy for people to attack the church directly instead of just facing him and that’s mostly an attack on Christianity as a whole.But what do I know? #PastorStepDown June 29, 2019

#IStandWithBusolaDakolo #PastorStepDown Apparently pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo already has history with women for being a sexual predator so what more evidence do we need?? These ladies coming out are enough evidences. #IStandWithTheTruth June 29, 2019

#PastorStepdown is the ideal thing for pastor Biodun to do pending when these weighty allegations against him is resolved in court June 29, 2019

He needs to step down. #PastorStepDown How will the congregation look at him preaching on Sunday? June 29, 2019

Chicks no mention Pastor Adeboye, babes no mention Pastor Oyedepo. Why does your name keep reverberating constantly? Na only you get sugarcane anointing ni? Kilode!? #PastorStepDown June 29, 2019

Following the alleged rape scandal that rocked the Nigerian media space yesterday after Busola Dakolo (Wife of popular singer, Timi Dakoko) accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of rape when she was a teenager, several Nigerians have taken to social media to jump on the #PastorStepDown trend in a move to pile pressure of the COZA pastor to step down pending the investigation of the allegations of rape.Read Tweets below...