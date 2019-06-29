 #PastorStepDown trends on social media as thousands pile pressure on Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo to step down | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Following the alleged rape scandal that rocked the Nigerian media space yesterday after Busola Dakolo (Wife of popular singer, Timi Dakoko) accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of rape when she was a teenager, several Nigerians have taken to social media to jump on the #PastorStepDown trend in a move to pile pressure of the COZA pastor to step down pending the investigation of the allegations of rape.

