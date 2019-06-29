



Nollywood Actor Akah Nnani who is a member of COZA, has asked the founder, Biodun Fatoyinbo to step down as senior pastor of the church following the rape allegation leveled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of singer, Timi Dakolo.





He took to his Instagram page to share an open letter to the pastor urging him to withdraw from the position of senior pastor whether guilty or not until the whole issue has been resolved.





He also urged pe ople to raise their voice on all social media platforms with this hashtag, #PastorStepDown and demand for the right procedure to be followed till the whole matter is resolved.





Celebrites like Actress Adesua Etomi have started using the hashatag to ask that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo step down pending investigation





Read what Akah wrote;

''This issue has been addressed by the senior pastor. Pastor has said he never raped anyone in his life. Good! Praise God. Now what next?





Dear @biodunfatoyinbo The next thing to do sir, is to step down from the position of senior pastor. But I know you know this sir and the church is in fact already making arrangements for this because anything contrary to this would be unconscionable, corrupt and anarchical.





In proper states, governments, working systems, businesses and organisations even in the circular domain, the leader in question will step down first. INNOCENT OR NOT.





The only thing I want to hear on Sunday is pastor announcing to the church that he is stepping down and not a single word more to sway the emotions of the congregation or encourage them to defend on social media or even any sermon from him. Someone else can take the word. TILL THIS WHOLE THING CLEARS AND WE CAN SEE ROAD!! But hey, Like I said, I know they will do the right thing.





Now, 'Should in case' He doesn't step down, or he preaches a sermon, or just maybe the church organisation does not know the right thing to do, then I am calling on all well meaning human beings, all well meaning Christians, truly called Pastors, to raise their voice on all social media platforms with this hashtag, #PastorStepDown and demand for the right procedure to be followed till the whole matter is resolved. On all social media platforms.





I humbly implore ALL @cozaglobalmembers to watch the entire 4 parts of @busoladakolo account with a pure and human heart. Watch with the intention to listen. See the woman speaking. SEE HER.





May we all operate in wisdom and love. Madness is not Nigeria's surname. May Nigerians be free from slavery. The truth will stand up.





By the way we need CAN and PFN to step into this matter. I believe these associations are regulatory bodies of Christian churches too. Please bring the table out in the open.





#PastorStepDown











