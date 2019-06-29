The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said it does not regulate how pastors operate their churches.





CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle said this while reacting to the latest allegations by wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, Busola, against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of COZA.





Busola had alleged that the COZA founder had forcefully raped her when she was young.





The mother-of-three narrated how Pastor Fatoyinbo allegedly forced his way onto her when she was just 18 years.

In a swift reaction, Fatoyinbo denied the allegation, though admitted Busola once attended the same church with her family.





Fatoyinbo, consequently ordered his lawyers to institute both criminal and civil case against Busola.





Reacting to the saga, Ayodele’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Oladeji Adebayo, said CAN does not regulates how pastors operate.





Speaking with Telegraph on the matter, Adebayo said the body neither regulates nor intervene in the running of churches.





He said: “I am sorry CAN does not intervene in how churches are running. Churches belong to denominations and these are the two bodies that regulate how pastors run their ministries, not CAN. CAN deals with intrareligious matters and stands between the church and the government.”