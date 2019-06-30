



Wife to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has broken silence on the rape allegations by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola againsther husband, who diubles as General Overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA





Busola, the wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo had alleged that the COZA founder had forcefully raped her when she was young.





The mother-of-three narrated how Pastor Fatoyinbo allegedly forced his way into her when she was a teenager.





Fatoyinbo, however, denied the allegation, though admitted that Busola once attended the same church with his family.

The clergyman consequently ordered his lawyers to institute both criminal and civil cases against Busola.





Speaking in COAA Abuja on Sunday morning, Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo denied allegation against her husband





According to her, “My husband cannot rape anyone even as an unbeliever.”





Just before Mrs Fatoyinbo could complete her speech, her husband collected the microphone from her and stressed that the elders of the church were handling the rape allegation.





No sermon was preached in the church





There have been calls for Fatoyinbo to step down until investigations into the rape allegations have be





Meanwhile there is heavy police and security presence at Abuja headquarters of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA on Sunday morning.