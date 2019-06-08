The Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, on Friday raised the alarm that some officers are still collecting bribes on passport issuance.Babandede, who disclosed this in Abuja during the official decoration of 48 senior officers promoted to the rank of Comptrollers of Immigration, warned officers to shun corrupt practices, adding that anyone caught in the act would be sanctioned.He warned against officers using their uniforms and arms to molest anybody.Babandede congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to exhibit a high sense of professionalism and commitment to duty in line with the mandate of the service, especially in furtherance of the Federal Government’s policy on ease of doing business.The immigration boss, who expressed sadness over the development, said: “I will not promote an officer who has been found collecting bribe? It is not right for everybody to be promoted.“We still have challenges. Officers are still taking bribes on passport issuance. If an officer collects money to get a job for someone, we will dismiss the officer.“President Muhammadu Buhari has always insisted that we must do our work very well and shun corruption. We must respect human rights. Do not use the uniforms and guns given to you by the government to molest anybody.“The elevation of all of you to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration Service is a mark of your dedication and loyalty to the service. It equally comes with a lot of responsibility. Therefore, I want to task you to redouble your efforts to ensure that the statutory responsibilities of the service are achieved and geared towards securing Nigeria against the current myriad of security challenges. We are putting everything in place to ensure that the service makes a very positive impact on the security matrix of the country as well as providing enabling environment for trade and tourism”.On the ongoing technology building, Babandede said: “Julius Berger has done well for the technology building. When completed next year June, we shall effectively monitor the mobility of our borders. Our responsibility is to ensure that Nigeria is safer.”3,413 senior officers of the service between the ranks of Comptroller and Senior Inspector of Immigration were promoted.