



Voting has commenced amid uproar in the green chamber. "You cannot snap when you are casting your vote," a member-elect is overheard shouting.





For over five minutes, the house of representatives’ chamber has been chaotic. Some members kick against the attempt to snap them while they cast their votes. A visibly angered Clerk of the National Assembly has called the lawmakers to order.





Omolori says: "Honourable members, please let us be quiet. You are not going to hear me clearly if you don't keep quiet."





"We will not tolerate any member infringing on the privacy of any other member. Let us conduct ourselves...," the clerk continues.



