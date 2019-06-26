



Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has condemned remark credited to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo that kidnapping in Nigeria was exaggerated.





He described the remark by the Vice President as a “lie from the pit of hell.”





Osinbajo, while addressing some Nigerians in New York had said the ongoing insecurity in the country, particularly kidnapping and banditry were being exaggerated.





“Kidnapping in Nigeria is exaggerated and not entirely new, social media tends to be hysterical about everything,” Osinbajo had said.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode rubbished Osinbajo’s claim.





In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “Kidnapping in Nigeria is exaggerated and not entirely new…social media tends to be hysterical about everything – @ProfOsinbajo.





“This is a pernicious, perfidious, insidious, malevolent, repugnant and dirty LIE. It is the mendacity of the century: a LIE from the pit of hell.”





Also, the immediate past Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani condemned the remark credited to Osinbajo.





He described the remark by the Vice President as an affront on the spirit of the dead.





In a tweet, Sani wrote: “I have a lot of respect for the Vice President but the statement credited to him on killings and kidnappings is an affront on the spirit and sensibilities of the dead and the living victims of this continuous violence.”



