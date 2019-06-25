



The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been warned to steer clear of the political happenings in Bauchi.





The warning was made by a Coalition of 30 political parties in Bauchi State, which also asked him to mind the domestic political affairs of Edo State and stop interfering in the Speakership tussle of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.





Spokesman of the coalition, Sani Mohammed Bura, spoke at a press conference held at the NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi.





He condemned the statement credited to the APC National Chairman who described the emergence of Abubakar Suleiman as Speaker of the 9th Assembly in the state as an illegality.

He alleged that Oshiomhole’s remarks concerning the leadership tussle of the Bauchi State Speakership was aimed at preventing the smooth running of governance in the state.





“As critical stakeholders in Bauchi State politics, we are calling on the APC National Chairman to take his eyes, attention and unsolicited concern off Bauchi state. What we are after now, is the development of Bauchi state and not party politics,” he warned.





Bura added that “13 members of the State House of Assembly elected the Speaker on the floor of the House Assembly with the mace, Clerk and staff, but unfortunately, another faction of the APC who are House members, came out from their hideout and paraded another person as Speaker. They conducted themselves in an uncivilised manner likely to ignite trouble.”





The Coalition spokesman, who noted that the matter was still before the court of law, accused Adams Oshiomhole of causing confusion in the leadership of the APC in Edo state and advised him to first resolve the crisis in his state, stop interfering in the business of other states.





He said that Bauchi State which in the last four years did not witness any meaningful development under the platform of the APC, now has a Governor who has shown willingness to develop the state, but some persons are against the peace of the state.





He concluded that they as critical stakeholders will not sit down and fold their hands in seeing that political stability is maintained in the state and therefore advised Adams Oshiomhole to go take care of the political problem rocking Edo state caused by him.