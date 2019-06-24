



John Odigie-Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Adams Oshiomhole, his successor, is the biggest distraction to the administration of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo.





Odigie-Oyegun was reacting to the crisis rocking the Edo state house of assembly.





In a statement by Ray Murphy, his special adviser on political affairs, the former national chairman accused Oshiomhole of engaging in anti-party activities, saying he is the one distracting Obaseki from focusing on governance.





He described what is happening in the state as “unfortunate”, adding that Oshiomhole is heating up the polity since he does not want the governor to be reelected.





“This party must be stronger because we cannot go into the 2023 general elections with these discordant tunes especially as President Buhari will not be contesting. We need to get our acts together,” he said.





“Oyegun has no personal grievances with Oshiomhole but Nigerians must know that he cannot go to equity with unclean hands.





A “cold war” between Obaseki and Oshiomhole reportedly split the assembly into two.





Oshiomhole is reported to have been perfecting strategies to oust the governor since he had the majority of the lawmakers in his camp.