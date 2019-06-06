



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s description of FCT residents as necessary evil for voting the PDP.





Recall that Buhari on Tuesday called Abuja residents necessary evil for not voting for him in the February 23 presidential election.





Buhari said this while assuring residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, that his administration will nonetheless do everything possible to protect them.





The President spoke when he received residents of the FCT that paid him Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Omokri has however taken to his Twitter page to condemn Buhari for describing Abuja residents as ‘necessary evil’.





The former presidential spokesman wrote: “How petty and vindictive can Buhari get? A man who peeped at his wife’s ballot to see who she voted for. I thought that was the worst.





“But, he broke new grounds by calling those who voted for the PDP, a ‘necessary evil’. How can you lead people when you believe they are evil?”