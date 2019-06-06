



Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has lambasted former Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, for “trying to give credit for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s unprecedented concession to erstwhile Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu”.





He condemned Adoke for saying Jonathan conceded to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of Muazu’s threat to do so.





Omokri, in a statement on Thursday, said: “First of all, Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu could not have threatened to concede to General Buhari because of the “endless wait and anxiety in the country before Mr Jonathan was prevailed on to place a call that ended the tense situation”, for the simple fact that there was no “endless wait and anxiety in the country”.





“This is an infantile attempt to revise history by Mr. Adoke so he can get a soft landing from the Buhari administration.





“The 2015 Nigerian Presidential election held on March 28, 2015. The results of the election were announced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, on April 1, 2015. Former President Goodluck Jonathan called General Muhammadu Buhari at exactly 4:45 PM on March 31, 2019, a day before the INEC declared the results.





“Going by the above historical facts, it becomes clear that anyone who threatened to concede because of the “endless wait and anxiety in the country” is a liar, because Dr. Jonathan conceded while the votes were STILL BEING COUNTED.





“A whole day before INEC declared General Buhari the winner. As a matter of fact, in at least two different interviews, Muhammadu Buhari testified that he was “surprised” when Dr. Jonathan called to concede.





“On the second issue, where Mr. Adobe sought to promote himself as one of those who convinced Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to concede, again, the facts speak for themselves.





“Mr. Adoke, DID NOT know when Dr. Jonathan conceded. Yes, he was in the room, along with Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Osita Chidoka, and Dudafa Waripamowei, amongst others. Several people were proffering different counsel, when to their shock, Dr. Jonathan announced that he had placed the call.





“Permit me to add that there are CCTV cameras in the Presidential Villa.





“Finally, I counsel Mr. Adoke to be courageous and face his challenges without fear. There is no need to revise history in order to secure a soft landing.”